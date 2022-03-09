Mixing Covishield & Covaxin gives better immunity: ICMR

Research by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that a single dose of the vaccine, developed by combining two corona vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, developed in India, gives the human body a better immune system against corona. Research has shown that mixed doses of the vaccine are more resistant to B.1. alpha, beta and delta variants of corona and omicron.

Research has shown that cocktails of both vaccines are more effective against corona than one vaccine. However, this research paper has not been reviewed yet. According to research, people who received one vaccine had lower antibodies after 6 months, but those who were given one dose of covshield and another dose of covaxin showed better immunity than those who received any one vaccine. ICMR conducts research on immunity of a person in Uttar Pradesh. Who was mistakenly given one dose of Covishield and another dose of Covaxin. This research was done 6 months after the completion of the vaccination schedule. The research also included two other groups of people who had taken both Covishield or Covaxin doses. Research has shown that people who take both doses of the same vaccine have a decrease in IgG antibodies that inhibit the spike protein of the virus.

Additional Director General of ICMR New Delhi, Dr. Sameeran Panda said those who took the mixed dose of the vaccine had more IgG antibodies in their bodies than the other two groups. He said comparative research in the three groups after the first and sixth months of vaccination showed that those who took a single dose of the vaccine had lower levels of antibodies against B.1. alpha, beta, and delta variants corona and omicron. Also, those who took a mixed dose of Covishield or Covaxin were found to have strong antibodies against all these variants in their body. In addition, Dr. Sameeran Panda said the size of the research was small (research on 88 people). But it did reveal two important things. One is that a person from Uttar Pradesh who had been given both Covishield and Covaxin dose has nothing to worry about. Second, people who took both doses showed higher immunity.