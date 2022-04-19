Modi lays foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine

New Delhi, April 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat's Jamnagar in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. The video messages from the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and President of Maldives were played on the occasion.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia, Ayush Minister Sabananda Sonowal, MoS for Ayush Munjapara Mahendrabhai and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel were among those present.

Tedros Ghebreyesus termed the centre as a truly global project as 107 WHO member countries have their country specific governmental offices which means the world will come to India for its leadership in the traditional medicine.

He said traditional medicines products are abound globally and the centre will go a long way in bringing the promise of the traditional medicine to fruition. For many regions of the world traditional medicine is the first line of treatment.

"The New Centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimize the use of traditional medicine, he added. The centres five main areas will be research and leadership, evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity and innovation and technology," said Tedros Ghebreyesus.

He thanked PM Modi for his leadership in providing all the support for the establishment of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister thanked Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus for his kind words. The Prime Minister noted Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus's connect with India and his personal involvement in the project of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) he said that his affection has manifested in the shape of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

Prime Minister also highlighted the three-decade long association with the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his family and thanked him for his words and presence.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the leaders whose video messages were played.

"The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a recognition of India's contribution and potential in this field. India takes this partnership as a huge responsibility for serving the entire humanity," said Modi.

Jamnagar's contributions towards wellness will get a global identity with WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the Prime Minister said, adding that more than five decades ago, the world's first Ayurvedic University was established in Jamnagar.

The city has a quality Ayurvedic institute in Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda.

"India's traditional medicine system is not limited to treatment. It is a holistic science of life. Ayurveda goes beyond just healing and treatment. Apart from healing and treatment; social health, mental health-happiness, environmental health, sympathy, compassion and productivity are included. Ayurveda is taken as the knowledge of life and it has been deemed as fifth Veda," Modi said.

Prime Minister laid down five goals for the new Center. First, to create a database of traditional knowledge system using technology; second, GCTM can create international standards for testing and certification of traditional medicines so that confidence in these medicines improves. Third, GCTM should evolve as a platform where global experts of traditional medicines come together and share experiences. He also asked the centre to explore the possibility of an annual traditional medicine festival. Fourth, GCTM should mobilize funding for research in the field of traditional medicines. Finally, GCTM should develop protocols for holistic treatment of specific diseases so that patients could benefit from both traditional and modern medicine.

PM Modi invoked the Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' and prayed for whole world to always remain healthy. He said that with establishment of WHO-GCTM, this tradition will get further enriched.

