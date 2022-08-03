Monkeypox deaths: Is encephalitis to be blamed?

New Delhi, Aug 3 While encephalitis is a possible complication of monkeypox, co-infections with other diseases as well as immunity level can play a vital role in the deaths caused by the virus, experts said on Wednesday.

More than 25,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 78 countries, as per the World Health Organization

