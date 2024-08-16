Monkeypox Outbreak: Know Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Mpox

Mpox has been declared a global health emergency for the second time since 2022 due to its rapid spread across Africa and the potential for it to reach other continents. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued its highest alert level for the virus, reporting over 14,000 cases and 524 deaths in Africa this year, surpassing last year's totals. The contracting of this virus is mainly in between young adults aged 16-20. In India, as of now, 23 confirmed cases are reported, 1 in Sweden and 3 in Pakistan. The World Health Organization has declared the global health emergency. What is Mpox and sings and their Symptoms.

The most common symptoms of mpox include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, and respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough). A rash is also very common, often starting on the face, hands, feet, chest, or near the genitals. The rash goes through several stages before healing. Flat spots turn into blisters, then blisters fill with pus, blisters then scab over and fall off over a period of 2 to 4 weeks. The number of sores can range from one to several thousand. Some people develop inflammation inside the rectum (proctitis) that can cause severe pain, as well as inflammation of the genitals that may cause difficulties urinating.

Incubation Period and Duration. The incubation period (time between exposure and symptom onset) is typically 3-17 days. Symptoms usually last 2-4 weeks.

Transmission

Mpox spreads through close contact with an infected animal or person or when handling materials like bedding that have been in contact with someone who has mpox. It can spread from person to person through:

Direct contact with mpox sores, scabs, or body fluids Respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact Contaminated materials like clothing or bedding Anyone can get mpox, but certain groups may be at higher risk: Children under 15 in Africa Men who have sex with men People who are pregnant, children, or immunocompromised (including those with untreated HIV) are at risk of more severe disease

Diagnosis and Treatment

To diagnose mpox, a healthcare provider takes a sample from a skin lesion for PCR testing. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and preventing complications. Antiviral drugs like tecovirimat may be used in severe cases. Mpox usually resolves on its own within 2-4 weeks. However, complications can occur, especially in high-risk groups. Severe disease may include larger, more widespread lesions, vision problems, and encephalitis. Mpox can be fatal, though deaths are rare with the current virus strain.



