Monsoon and Tooth Sensitivity: What You Need to Know

The monsoon season brings a refreshing break from the scorching heat, with the smell of rain, lush greenery, and cooler temperatures. But, along with the pleasant changes, some of us get an unwelcome guest: tooth sensitivity. If you've been wincing at your favorite ice cream or cringing with every sip of hot tea, you’re not alone. Monsoon can make tooth sensitivity worse. Let’s dive into why this happens and how to manage it so you can enjoy the rainy season pain-free.



Why Does Tooth Sensitivity Increase During Monsoon?

Tooth sensitivity strikes when the protective layer of your teeth, called enamel, wears down, or when gums recede, exposing the underlying dentin. Dentin is like a superhighway to your tooth’s nerve center, with tiny tubes that send hot, cold, sweet, or acidic sensations straight to the nerves, causing sharp pain. During the monsoon, the drop in temperature makes the teeth more sensitive. And let's be honest, the rainy season cravings for hot beverages and spicy, tangy foods don’t help either—they can trigger sensitivity in already compromised teeth.



How to Manage Tooth Sensitivity During Monsoon?

Don’t worry—you don't have to suffer through this. Here are some effective tips to manage tooth sensitivity during the monsoon:



Use a Soft-Bristled Toothbrush:

Hard-bristled toothbrushes can wear down enamel and irritate gums. Opt for a soft-bristled toothbrush to be gentler on your teeth and gums.



Switch to Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth

Desensitizing toothpaste contains compounds that help block sensations from reaching the nerve. Regular use of such toothpaste can significantly reduce sensitivity.



Stick to Good Oral Hygiene

Brush twice a day and floss regularly to keep your mouth free from bacteria that cause tooth decay and gum disease. While following the ritual, pay extra attention to where your gum meets your tooth.



Limit Acidic and Sugary Foods

Foods and drinks high in acid or sugar can erode enamel and increase sensitivity. Cut back on these and rinse your mouth with water after consuming them.



Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps maintain saliva production, which neutralizes acids and protects against tooth decay.



Avoid Extreme Temperatures:

Steer clear of foods and drinks that are extremely hot or cold. Opt for lukewarm beverages and let hot foods cool slightly before eating.



When to See a Dentist?

If your tooth sensitivity lingers despite following these tips, it’s time to visit your dentist. Persistent sensitivity can signal more serious issues like cavities, gum disease, or worn fillings. Early intervention can prevent more severe problems and keep your smile healthy and pain-free.



Remember, dental health is a key part of your overall well-being. Taking care of your teeth during the monsoon not only prevents sensitivity but also ensures you maintain a bright, confident smile all year round. Stay happy and healthy this monsoon season!

Inputs shared by - Dr Utkarsha Basakhetre Desai, BDS,Aesthetic dentist, Counselling Psychologist Beaming Smiles Dental Clinic Mumbai