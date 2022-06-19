Morocco's Covid-19 cases soars again
By IANS | Published: June 19, 2022 04:30 AM2022-06-19T04:30:05+5:302022-06-19T04:55:16+5:30
Rabat, June 19 The number of Covid-19 cases in Morocco soars again with 1,956 new cases recorded on Saturday.
Morocco reported 1,734 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, and 1,568 on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the figures released by the Ministry of Health.
The North African country raised its alert level for Covid-19 from green to orange earlier this month, as cases spiked again.
As of Saturday, the number of Covid-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,182,776, while recoveries increased to 1,157,230, the ministry said in a statement.
