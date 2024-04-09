Mumbai's Measles Outbreak Control Model Praised, Experts Advocate Nationwide Implementation

Mumbai: The Mumbai model of controlling the measles outbreak should be implemented across India, expert doctors have said. On the occasion of World Health Day, the civic body has organized a two-day workshop for health officials of the public health department. Expert doctors from the Delhi and Maharashtra levels of the World Health Organization were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Faces Backlash for Delayed Inauguration of Escalator Near CSMT Station, Citing Model Code of Conduct

The civic body aims to strengthen vaccination as well as vaccinate against measles and rubella. The workshop aims to complete 95% measles rubella vaccination by 2024-2025.

"The slogan of this year's Health Day is 'My Health, My Rights'. According to this, it is necessary to vaccinate children to protect the health of children like that of adults." - Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer, Municipal Health Department



Awareness through workshops:

The two-day workshop covered topics such as denial of vaccination, social interaction skills of health workers, micro-action plan, action to increase vaccination in areas where vaccination rates are low, and formation of six groups of vaccination medical officers in at-risk areas.

Guidance from specialist doctors in the municipal corporation:

Efforts are on to complete 95% measles rubella vaccination by 2024-2025. Expert doctors from the World Health Organization and municipal corporations guided the action to be taken towards achieving the target.

Guidance to health officials:

1) The doctors presented and discussed data on routine vaccination and measles-rubella outbreaks at the global as well as Indian level, and also praised the Mumbai measles outbreak control model in 2022-23.

2) All health officials expressed confidence that the two-day workshop would generate energy among all health officials and take a step in a new direction.

