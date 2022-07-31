Myanmar extends Covid-19 restrictions
By IANS | Published: July 31, 2022 10:36 PM2022-07-31T22:36:04+5:302022-07-31T23:05:29+5:30
Yangon, July 31 Myanmar announced the extension of coronavirus preventive measures until August 31, according to the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 on Sunday.
The extension is applied to all Covid-19 restrictions that expired on July 31, except the ones that will be eased, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the committee.
The statement added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organizations and ministries in order to contain Covid-19.
The Southeast Asian country confirmed nine new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 614,092, official data showed.
The total number of deaths from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 19,434 on Sunday, as no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 592,898 patients have recovered as of Sunday.
