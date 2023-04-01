Myanmar extends Covid restrictions until April end

Yangon, April 1 Myanmar has announced the extension of Covid-19 preventive measures until April 30, authorities announced.

According to the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment, the extension applies to all Covid-19 restrictions that expire on March 31, except for those that will be eased, reports Xinhua news agency.

It added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, and directives previously issued by respective government organisations and ministries in order to contain the pandemic.

