Myanmar issues health guidelines for incoming travellers

Yangon, July 31 Myanmar issued new health guidelines for incoming travellers through airport effective from Monday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Under the new guidelines announced on Saturday, travellers are required to present proof of vaccination with an MOH-approved vaccine and a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test issued 48 hours before arrival.

Children aged under 12 years travelling with fully vaccinated parents or guard are exempted from the vaccination requirement, Xinhua news agency reported.

As per the health guidelines, travellers should also present a health declaration form and a Covid-19 rapid test requisition form, the Ministry added.

For foreigners, a Covid-19 medical insurance purchased from Myanma Insurance is required to show at the airport.

At the airport's quarantine and immigration counters, each passenger's swab will be taken for a Covid-19 RDT test, with the result given within an hour, according to the Ministry.

Travellers testing positive for Covid-19 are required to be isolated, transferred and treated at a designated hospital, a treatment centre or a hotel, the Ministry said.

Myanmar's nationals who don't have a proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test issued 48 hours before arrival could take relief flights. But they must fulfill the seven-day quarantine requirement, the Ministry added.

Foreigners are not be allowed to take relief flights to visit Myanmar, and they are also not permitted to transit through Myanmar, it said.

State guests or foreign delegates may seek exemptions from the requirements by submitting a request letter to the related Ministries at least five working days before the arrival date, it added.

The Ministry said that foreign aircrew who need a layover in Myanmar are subjected to self-isolation at designated hotels according to respective health protocols.

Myanmar recorded 40 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 614,083, including 19,434 deaths and 592,881 recoveries, showed data from the Health Ministry.

