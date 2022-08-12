Myanmar reports 1st Covid-19 death in over 4 months

Yangon, Aug 12 Myanmar reported its first death from Covid-19 in more than four months in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 19,435, according to the Health Ministry.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded no death from Covid-19 until Thursday since April 7, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus since the start of the pandemic in the country, the Ministry's data showed on Thursday.

The country logged 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 614,297, the Ministry said.

The Ministry added that it tested 6,070 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.35 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another six patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 593,055.

Myanmar reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 23, 2020, and its first death from Covid-19 on March 31, 2020.

