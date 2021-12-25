Myanmar reports 213 new Covid-19 cases

Yangon, Dec 25 The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 529,327 in Myanmar after 213 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Six more deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 19,248 on Friday in the country, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

A total of 506,764 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.96 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of Friday.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.

