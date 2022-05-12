N. Korea confirms 1st case of Omicron variant of Covid-19

Seoul, May 12 North Korea on Thursday announced its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and declared the implementation of the "maximum emergency" virus control system.

Authorities concluded that samples collected from fever-ridden patients on Sunday in Pyongyang were identical to Omicron, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to overcome the "unexpected crisis," it reported.

