Nano bubbles could treat, prevent current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2: Study

With the COVID-19 virus mutating and bringing in more and deadlier waves with it, medical discoveries are all that humanity is depending on to survive and defeat this dark phase of life.

Now, scientists at Northwestern Medicine and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have identified natural nano-bubbles containing the ACE2 protein (evACE2) in the blood of COVID-19 patients and discovered these nano-sized particles can block infection from broad strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus in preclinical studies.

The study was published in 'Nature Communications'.

The evACE2 acts as a decoy in the body and can serve as a therapeutic to be developed for prevention and treatment for current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2 and future coronaviruses, the scientists said. Once developed as a therapeutic product, it can benefit human beings as a biological treatment with minimal toxicities.

The study is the first to show evACE2 proteins are capable of fighting the new SARS-CoV-2 variants with an equal or better efficacy than blocking the original strain. The researchers found these evACE2 nano bubbles exist in human blood as a natural anti-viral response. The more severe the disease, the higher the levels of evACE2 detected in the patient's blood.

"Whenever a new mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2 surges, the original vaccine and therapeutic antibodies may lose power against alpha, beta, delta and the most recent omicron variants," said study co-senior author Dr. Huiping Liu, an associate professor of pharmacology and of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine physician. "However, the beauty of evACE2 is its superpower in blocking broad strains of coronaviruses, including the current SARS-CoV-2 and even future SARS coronaviruses from infecting humans."

"Our mouse studies demonstrate the therapeutic potential of evACE2 in preventing or blocking SARS-CoV-2 infection when it is delivered to the airway via droplets," Liu said.

The evACE2 proteins are tiny lipid (fat) bubbles in nanoparticle size that express the ACE2 protein, like handles onto which the virus can grab. These bubbles acted as decoys to lure the SARS-CoV-2 virus away from the ACE2 protein on cells, which was how the virus infected cells. The virus spike protein grabbed the handle of evACE2 instead of cellular ACE2, preventing it from entering the cell. Once captured, the virus would either float harmlessly around or be cleared by a macrophage immune cell. At that point, it could no longer cause infection.

"The key takeaway from this study is the identification of naturally occurring extracellular vesicles in the body that express the ACE2 receptor on their surface and serve as part of the normal adaptive defense against COVID-19-causing viruses," said co-senior author Dr. Raghu Kalluri, chair of cancer biology at MD Anderson. "Building upon this, we've discovered a way to harness this natural defense as a new potential therapy against this devastating virus."

The COVID-19 pandemic has been extended and challenged by a constantly changing virus SARS-CoV-2. One of the biggest challenges is the moving target of pathogenic coronavirus that constantly evolves into new virus strains (variants) with mutations. These new viral strains harboured various changes in the viral spike protein with high infection rates and increased breakthroughs due to vaccine inefficiencies and resistance to therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

"It remains urgent to identify novel therapeutics," Liu said. "We think evACE2 can meet the challenges and fight against broad strains of SARS-CoV-2 and future emerging coronaviruses to protect the immunocompromised (at least 2.7 per cent of U.S. adults), unvaccinated (94 per cent in low-income countries and more than 30 per cent in the U.S.) and even vaccinated from breakthrough infections," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

