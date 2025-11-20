National One Health Mission is India’s significant step toward pandemic preparedness: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 20 The National One Health Mission (NOHM) is India’s most significant step toward pandemic preparedness, said JP Nadda, Union Health Minister, on Thursday.

Addressing the National One Health Mission Assembly 2025 through a video message, Nadda stated that the theme of the Assembly, ‘One Earth, One Health, One Future,’ looks at strengthening health security and enhancing preparedness against future pandemics.

“NOHM is one of India’s most significant steps toward pandemic preparedness,” said Nadda.

The Mission integrates 16 different Central and State Ministries/Departments spanning human health, animal health, environment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, earth sciences, space sciences, and disaster management.

“The National One Health Mission is a unique example of whole-of-government and whole-of-society collaboration. For the first time, we have brought together all relevant ministries and departments to work collectively for the health of humans, animals, plants, and the environment,” he stated.

Nadda highlighted how the Mission has already begun implementing key activities, including integrated surveillance across slaughterhouses, bird sanctuaries, zoos, and wastewater systems in major cities to monitor antimicrobial resistance and infectious pathogens.

The Minister further highlighted the establishment of a national network of 23 BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories under the Mission.

“These high-containment labs are our first line of defence against emerging or mutating pathogens. They will significantly enhance our ability to detect threats early and respond swiftly,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that the One Health approach will enable early warning systems for epidemics and pandemics, support integrated interventions, and help India remain future-ready.

Dr V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, underlined that as the world continues to confront zoonotic diseases and climate-sensitive illnesses, coordinated and collective responses across sectors are required.

“NOHM is a long-term commitment, aimed at building surveillance networks and mechanisms that connect ministries, institutions, and academia through technology-enabled systems,” Paul said.

Calling for a “unified and swift response”, he stated that outbreak investigation, risk communication, and coordinated action must be synchronised across all levels. Ensuring availability of medical countermeasures -- vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics -- at scale is equally critical for preparedness.

On the occasion, the BSL3 Laboratory Network SOP Compendium was released to ensure that laboratories adhere to harmonised protocols.

“India’s national network of BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories is now well-equipped to support early detection and response to One Health threats and future pandemics,” Paul noted.

