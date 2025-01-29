Natural Ways to Ease Menstrual Cramps: Dos and Don'ts for a Pain-Free Period

Experiencing discomfort during menstruation is common, and while some women take painkillers, experts advise against them. Instead, it's essential to recognize that certain habits may contribute to this discomfort. The body functions differently during menstruation, and modifying daily activities can help alleviate pain. There are also beneficial practices that are often overlooked.

Despite the demands of modern life, such as work and household responsibilities, adopting simple habits can ease menstrual discomfort. Here’s what to avoid and what to embrace during this time.

What to avoid:

1. Painkillers may seem like a quick fix, but they can increase body heat. Instead, try ginger extract or ginger-lemon juice to reduce stomach gas and ease pain. Remember to relax and get enough sleep.

2. While coffee may provide temporary relief, excessive consumption is not advisable due to its caffeine content.

3. Avoid exercising during menstruation, as your body requires rest to recover from internal processes.

What to do:

1. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, which helps keep the stomach clean and prevents dehydration.

2. Avoid fried foods that can trigger cravings. Focus on nutritious meals and eat at regular intervals to prevent bloating.

3. Engage in uplifting activities, such as reading positive material or listening to enjoyable music.

4. Most importantly, prioritize rest as much as possible.