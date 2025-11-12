Naturali or Pilgrim: Which Shampoo Is Best for Your Dandruff Type in India?

You notice flakes on your shoulders again. Annoying, right? But here’s the tricky part — dandruff isn’t the same for everyone. Sometimes it shows up as a dry, itchy scalp that feels tight. Other times, it’s oily, sticky flakes that cling no matter how often you wash your hair. You might be wondering which shampoo is best for dandruff. But the truth is the kind of dandruff you have decides what shampoo will actually work. Among the many options in India, two shampoos often come up in conversations: Pilgrim Australian Tea Tree Non-Drying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Naturali Dandruff Defence Shampoo. Both promise fast relief, but they’re built differently. One focuses on gentle exfoliation, the other on oil control. Let’s look at them side by side to figure out which one fits your scalp better.Pilgrim’s formula feels like a smart pick if you’ve struggled with shampoos that strip your hair. It combines tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and Piroctone Olamine, a trio that works hard, but does not rough the hair.

Tea tree oil fights with dandruff causing fungi and calms irritation.

Salicylic acid gently exfoliates, removes dead skin and oil.

Piroctone olamine reduces itching and helps to restore the scalp balance.

When discussing which shampoo is best for dandruff, what makes Pilgrim unique is the hydration it offers. Instead of leaving your hair feeling dry and lifeless, this anti-dandruff shampoo leaves your strands soft and shinier. Clinical tests in 2024 even showed up to 100% dandruff reduction when used along with Pilgrim’s serum and mask.

The product is ideal for dry, flaky, or sensitive scalps that need dandruff control without the dryness.

Naturali Dandruff Defence Shampoo with Cactus & Tea Tree Oil

Naturali, on the other hand, takes aim at oily dandruff — the sticky, stubborn type that feels like it keeps coming back. Its main active ingredients are a Cactus Extract and a Tea Tree Oil.

Tea Tree Oil kills the fungus (Malassezia) which causes most dandruff, and reduces itchiness and redness.

With every wash, it leaves your scalp feeling even fresher as that cactus extracts moisturises and calms the inflammation.

The formula is sulfate-free, but still gives a rich, foamy lather. Add to that the fruity fragrance, and the wash seems more like a quick spa ritual than a medicated treatment. The brand claims visible dandruff reduction from the first wash. Hence, this is ideal for anyone who requires rapid relief. It is ideal for oily scalps with buildups and flakes that reappear quickly.

Tips to Keep Dandruff Under Control

The right shampoo can help, but this is not the whole story. Every day habits play a big role in fighting against dandruff. A few simple changes can make noticeable differences:

Wash your hair regularly: A clean scalp prevents oil and flakes from forming.

Don’t overuse oil: Heavy layers of oil can actually feed the fungus causing dandruff, making things worse than better.

Use lukewarm water: Hot water feels relaxed, but it removes natural oils, causing tight, dry, and itchy scalp.

Stay consistent: No shampoo works overnight. Before deciding, stick to a shampoo for three to four weeks to see whether it is helping.

Which Shampoo is Best For Dandruff?

If your scalp feels dry, tight, or itchy after washing, then the anti-dandruff shampoo of the Pilgrim is a better match. It cleans the scalp while keeping your hair soft and nourished.

If your problem is oil-driven dandruff that feels sticky and comes back very soon, then Naturali is a better fit. It keeps in check excess oil, calms irritation, and keeps the scalp fresh for a long time.

Final Word

Both Pilgrim and Naturali deliver on their dandruff-fighting promise, but in different ways. The trick is matching the formula to your scalp condition. Dry or sensitive? Go with Pilgrim. Oily and greasy? Try Naturali. The question is not about which shampoo is best for dandruff. Instead it is about the one that helps you fight dandruff. Once you find the right match and use it consistently, you will easily see visible reduction in dandruff.