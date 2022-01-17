Nearly 3 cr Covid vaccines administered in Delhi: Jain

New Delhi, Jan 17 Informing that the vaccination process in Delhi is running smoothly, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that so far, 2 crore 85 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi.

"Out of all eligible people, 100 per cent have received their first dose, around 80 per cent have received their second dose, and 1 lakh 27 thousand have received their booster dose," Jain said."

Jain congratulated the healthcare workers and front-line workers on completion of a year-long vaccination drive.

"About 35,000 of these 1 lakh 27 thousand people are over 60 years old, 32,000 are healthcare workers, and the remaining 60,000 are frontline workers," he said adding, "Those who are eligible must get their second dose of vaccination, as well as the booster dose, as soon as possible."

The cases in Delhi have been declining for the past four days," he said, providing the details on the city's Covid situation.

On January 14, Delhi recorded approximately 24,383 positive cases, while on January 15, the city recorded 20,178 new cases, and on January 16, it recorded 18,286 positive cases. "Today, we can expect far fewer cases than the previous tally. Weekend curfews have played a significant role in this decline. However, this trend indicates that the number of cases in Delhi is decreasing, but the government is still keeping a close eye on Covid cases, and it will take some time to understand the trend forward."

