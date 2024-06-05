New Cancer Drug Claims Unprecedented 100% Cure Rate

Scientists have developed a new drug called Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly), which has successfully eliminated tumors in all 42 patients with locally advanced rectal cancer in a Phase II trial. This drug has shown great potential for treating mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancers, which constitute 5-10% of colorectal cancers. Following the Phase II trial, the first 24 patients assessed exhibited a "sustained complete clinical response" – no cancer evident – after an average of 26.3 months.

Dr. Andrea Cercek, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, stated that the findings demonstrate the drug's potential in effectively treating dMMR rectal cancer without the need for life-altering treatments. Dostarlimab-gxly represents a promising first-line treatment option that bypasses the need for chemotherapy and radiation, both of which can have invasive and long-term impacts on quality of life.

Those who undergo surgery often experience life-long, life-changing impacts, including bowel, urinary, and sexual dysfunction, as well as secondary cancers and infertility. The drug works by using immunotherapy to stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, dostarlimab-gxly has shown effectiveness with minimal side effects. It has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment as a non-invasive and successful therapy. GSK, the pharmaceutical company behind Jemperli, will conduct further studies on different colorectal cancers to explore the drug's efficacy. The positive results of the Phase II trial were presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago.

Last year, the drug was approved by the FDA as a complementary treatment alongside chemotherapy for endometrial cancer. GSK will now undertake studies on other types of colorectal cancers, hoping for similarly impactful results.

“The data showing no evidence of disease in 42 patients is remarkable,” said Hesham Abdullah, GSK Senior Vice President. “These results bring us one step closer to understanding the potential of dostarlimab-gxly in this curative-intent setting for patients with dMMR locally advanced rectal cancer. We look forward to evaluating dostarlimab-gxly in certain colorectal cancers in our ongoing AZUR-1 and AZUR-2 registrational studies.”

In a statement, GSK mentioned that patients did not experience side effects above grade three, with most experiencing mild or moderate adverse reactions. The company noted that the drug's safety and tolerance are "consistent with the known safety profile of the agent."

