New Covid cases in Kerala come down to 3,581

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 The Covid pandemic's third wave seems to be in its last stages in Kerala, as on Friday, the state saw 3,581 new cases, while the test positivity rate stood at 8.12 per cent, said a statement issued here by Health Minister Veena George.

There were 7,837 recoveries taking the active cases in the state to 37,239 of which 7 per cent were admitted in hospitals across the state.

Six Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death tally to 64,980.

