New Covid variant: Genome sequencing of positive cases to be done in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 23 In view of the spread of Covid-19 in China and Japan, Rajasthan has swung into action.

Soon after the Central Government issued instructions, the Health Department of the state has asked all District Collectors to get the genome sequencing done of the patients who have tested positive.

The Health Secretary has called a review meeting on Friday in which officials will analyse how much the department is prepared to deal with such a situation if there is a Coronavirus breakout in Rajasthan. In this meeting, detailed information will be taken on things related to stock of oxygen, ventilators and medicines available in Rajasthan.

New Covid strain called Omicron sub-variant 'BF.7', which many countries are apprehensive about, has not been reported from Rajasthan so far. However, Health Secretary, Dr. Prithvi, has issued orders for genome sequencing of positive Covid cases. He has asked all Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) to send samples so that if any new variant of Coronavirus is found, it can be detected and people can be alerted.

The Health Secretary has given instructions to send these samples to the labs of Jaipur and Jodhpur Medical Colleges. Along with this, as per the protocol issued earlier, instructions have been given to isolate the positive patient after being detected and keep monitoring them till their report is out.

Genome sequencing is currently being done in the microbiology lab of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur.

