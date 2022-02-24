New ICMR policy to develop innovation-led ecosystem: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 24 The new ICMR/DHR policy will ensure multi-disciplinary collaboration, promote startup culture and develop an innovation led ecosystem at Medical Institutes across the country by promoting Make-in India, Startup India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

Launching the new ICMR/DHR Policy on Biomedical Innovation & Entrepreneurship for Medical Professionals, Scientists and Technologists at Medical, Dental, Para-Medical Institutes/Colleges, Mandaviya said, "It is time that India also demonstrates its strength and mettle through research, entrepreneurship and innovative initiatives in the health sector, including medical devices. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has taken several notable steps towards self reliance and self-sustenance, especially in vaccine development during the pandemic period".

As per the Policy, the medical professionals will be encouraged to pursue entrepreneurial ventures by forming startup companies, taking adjunct position in Company - Non-Executive Director or Scientific Advisor. The doctors will also be permitted to undertake inter-institutional and industry projects alone or through companies, license technologies to business entities leading to commercialisation, revenue generation for self-sustenance and societal benefit.

The policy permits medical professionals to take up sabbatical for translational and commercialisation of their innovation through their start up company set-up following institute's permission. The policy will promote interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation, technology development, skill development and foster entrepreneurship development & Make-in-India product development for societal benefit.

"Our medical workforce comprising of doctors, paramedical staff, technic have a wealth of knowledge based on their experience of working with fundamental problems at the cutting edge level. This Policy will connect the industry, technical institutions and promote commercial translation of these ideas and innovations in the health sector", said Mandaviya further.

Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health, who was also present, said that this Policy will create innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem at Medical Colleges, Institutes and will create a pipeline of healthcare innovations including medical device and diagnostic products in India.

