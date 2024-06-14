New Nanogel Drug Delivery Shows Promise for Weight Loss and Cholesterol Reduction

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by using a novel nanogel carrier to deliver medication directly into the livers of obese mice. This innovative method has resulted in significant weight loss without the usual side effects linked to systemic drug administration.

The significance of this method becomes evident when considering its implications on a larger scale. According to S. Thai Thayumanavan, a distinguished biomedical engineer and chemist from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, approximately one hundred million Americans grapple with obesity and associated cardiometabolic disorders. "We became pretty excited about this work," he shared.

The ingenuity of this method resides in the nanogel itself. These tiny carriers are filled with a synthetic thyroid hormone drug called a thyromimetic. Vital for liver metabolism, thyroid hormones often lack efficacy when administered systemically and may result in unwanted side effects.

"We realized we needed to deliver this drug selectively to the liver because if it goes to other places, it could cause complications," Thayumanavan explains. Thayumanavan and his team achieved precise targeting to liver cells, or hepatocytes, by manipulating the surface charge of these nanogels. This focused delivery is a crucial advancement in their approach, minimizing the risk of unintended effects in other parts of the body.

"We came up with a very simple approach, using our unique invention – nanogels that we can direct selectively to different targets," Thayumanavan continues, underscoring the customized nature of their method. "They were custom-designed for hepatocyte delivery in the liver."

To grasp the significance of their discoveries, it's crucial to understand the process involved. Obese mice, exposed to a 24-week regimen of diets high in fat, sugar, and cholesterol, received a thyromimetic drug called axitirome encapsulated in these negatively charged nanogels. Administered through abdominal injections, the treatment lasted for five weeks.