'New vistas in vaccinology emerging post-Covid'

New Delhi, July 23 Vaccinology could undergo a paradigm shift with new vistas emerging to aid the immune system in fighting "new bombs ticking to erupt" and guarding against infections for which fully effective measures do not exist, says a noted public health expert, noting that the concerted efforts of the government and industry have made India the world's epicentre for vaccine manufacturing and meeting 62 per cent of the global demand.

"With advancement in vaccine development platforms and nimbler and innovative technologies, new areas for use of vaccines for disease prevention and treatment are opening up. Two such new arenas are therapeutic vaccines and bridge vaccines," Sajjan Singh Yadav, an IAS officer who has a doctorate in public health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and is currently an Additional Secretary in the Finance Ministry, told in an interview of his book "India's Vaccine Growth Story"

