New Zealand confirms 1st two monkeypox cases of community transmission

Wellington, Oct 6 New Zealand confirmed the first two community transmission cases of monkeypox on Thursday, bringing the total case number to 11.

The two new cases have been identified as community transmissions where the disease has been transmitted within New Zealand as opposed to all other cases where the individuals were infected overseas, said a joint statement of the Ministry of Health and Health New Zealand, Xinhua news agency reported.

The general risk remains very low, it said, adding the two new cases are isolated in Auckland.

"This is not unexpected and the number is likely to remain low," the statement said.

