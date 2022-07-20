New Zealand reports 10,320 new Covid community cases
Wellington, July 20 New Zealand recorded 10,320 new community cases of Covid and 34 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.
It said 396 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas, Xinhua news agency reported.
Currently, 744 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 17 in intensive care units or high dependency units.
New Zealand has reported 1,519,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.
