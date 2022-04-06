New Zealand reports 12,575 new community cases of Covid

Wellington, April 6 New Zealand recorded 12,575 fresh community cases of Covid on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,147 were detected in the largest city of Auckland. In addition, 43 fresh cases were detected at the New Zealand border, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, 654 patients are hospitalised due to the virus, including 23 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 15 more deaths from cases on Monday.

The country has confirmed 7,28,764 cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

