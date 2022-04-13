New Zealand reports 9,495 new community cases of Covid as country further relaxes restrictions

Wellington, April 13 New Zealand recorded 9,495 new community cases of Covid on Wednesday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 1,828 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, according to the ministry.

In addition, 47 new cases of Covid were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, 551 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 27 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 15 more deaths from Covid.

New Zealand reported 793,740 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

From 11:59 pm local time on Wednesday, New Zealand will move to the second highest Orange settings under its Covid Protection Framework, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a press conference.

Under Orange there are no indoor capacity limits and the seated and separated rule for hospitality venues lifts, so bars, cafes and restaurants are able to fill up again, Hipkins said, adding people are required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings.

