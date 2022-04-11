No reason to worry until new variant of concern detected: Minister

New Delhi, April 11 Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday said that the World Health Organisation has not declared any new variant of concern of coronavirus yet, so there is no reason to worry.

Noting that around 100-200 Covid cases are being reported in the capital city daily, he said: "There is no need to focus on positivity rate as the norms have changed. Earlier we used to focus... but now 10 per cent positity rate is the new mark.

"The rate of hospitalisation is an important point to be focused... (it) is going down in the city."

On new Covid variant XE, Jain said that there is no need to create panic till any variant gets labelled as Variant of Concern.

"Due to mutation in virus, many variants of Covid will appear, but it is not matter of concern till WHO declares it as Variant of Concern.

Covid seems to continue for next four to five years," he added.

About precautions doses for all adults, he said that Delhi has complete preparation for administering the dose. For now it has been started in private centres, but government hospitals are also prepared to administer the dose, he said.

"In private hospitals, precaution doses can't be made available free of cost, but we will make it available free in government hospitals," he said.

To a question on the JNU violence, Jain said: "I am the Home Minister of Delhi. You should ask this question to the Home Minister under whom the Delhi Police is."

He, however, termed, the incident "unfortunate".

