NTAGI to review Covovax data for use in 12-year olds and above

New Delhi, March 30 The Covid working group of National Technical Advisory on Immunisation (NTAGI) will review the data of Covovax manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) this week for use in children and adults, a source said on Wednesday.

The source said that the Covid working group can meet on Friday to see if Covovax can be added to the vaccination programme for those aged 12 and above.

The subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recently recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Covovax. On December 28 last year, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situation in adults.

However, the vaccine has not yet been included in the country's inoculation drive.

India started inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination coverage crossed the 184 crore landmark on Wednesday evening. As per the Health Ministry report, over 19 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday.

