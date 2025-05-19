Om Birla inaugurates Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra in Kota, distributes aids to beneficiaries

Kota (Rajasthan), May 19 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) in Rajasthan's Kota, and distributed assistive equipment to differently abled individuals.

A sense of joy and hope was evident among the beneficiaries as they received the equipment tailored to their needs. Many expressed newfound confidence and a sense of independence.

In his remarks at the event, Birla said: "The launch of Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra in Kota will greatly support people with disabilities. It will boost their confidence and help them become self-reliant. They no longer need to depend on others. These assistive devices will ease their mobility and improve their quality of life."

The PMDK initiative is led by ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It aims to provide assistive devices to senior citizens and people with disabilities at affordable rates.

Around 100 such centres are expected to be established across the country by June. Currently, 45 PMDKs are operational in various states and Union Territories.

IANS spoke to some of the recipients. Surendra said: "I feel like I’ve been reborn. Earlier, we faced many challenges and felt helpless, but now I believe I can do anything."

Zakir Hussain said: "We are getting a lot of benefits from this. Earlier, we faced many hurdles, but now things have become easier."

Another recipient expressed gratitude, saying: "Thanks to PM Modi and Om Birla. Earlier, travel was difficult, but now with this electric scooter, we won’t face any more problems."

Beneficiary Rajesh added: "Now we can travel independently without being a burden. I thank the government for this support.”

The PMDK is a dedicated initiative aimed at empowering persons with disabilities, particularly those with visual impairments. This centre serves as a crucial resource for enhancing the quality of life and opportunities for the Divyangjans. It focuses on providing comprehensive rehabilitation services to visually impaired individuals, enabling them to gain independence and self-sufficiency. The centre is equipped with advanced technologies, including prosthetics, orthotics, and Braille appliances, to assist individuals in their daily lives and enhance their mobility.

The PMDK emphasises skill development through various training programmes, ensuring that beneficiaries acquire vocational skills that can lead to employment and self-employment.

