Omicron 2.0 is exposing Chinese Communist Party's myopia
By IANS | Published: April 5, 2022 06:23 PM2022-04-05T18:23:58+5:302022-04-05T18:35:06+5:30
New Delhi, April 5 At the end of 2021, when the world was experiencing the third wave of ...
New Delhi, April 5 At the end of 2021, when the world was experiencing the third wave of Covid-19, the Chinese leadership decided to exploit the international crisis to push their political message. The Chinese ecosystem was quick to claim that the CCP's zero Covid policy
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app