Omicron Symptoms: New revelation of ‘Omicron’ symptoms in UK study

The Omicron variant of the corona, which has spread from South Africa, has raised concerns in all parts of the world. The variant was first found in South Africa and has since spread to 91 countries around the world. In India too, patients with omicron have been found in 13 states. The number of these patients has reached 100 and the number of patients of Omicron variant is increasing day by day. Concerns have been raised that the omicron variant is transmitting faster in India than the delta variant responsible for the second wave of corona. At the same time, a study conducted in the UK has revealed a new revelation about Omicron. The omicron variant is rapidly spreading and no further details have been released on its symptoms. Therefore, it is becoming difficult to identify this variant on the basis of patient symptoms.

A study in Britain claims to have some revealed new symptoms of omicron. Symptoms include nasal congestion, headache, fatigue, and dry throat in patients with Omicron infection. Therefore, symptoms of omicron include common cold.

The new revelation about the symptoms of the Omicron variant is raising public concern. Because all these symptoms appear in the common cold. So despite the omicron, people ignore it as a common cold. They also unknowingly spread the omecron infection to others. Therefore, if such people come in contact with corona infection or go to crowded places, there is a risk of corona infection. So show the doctor even if it is a common cold. Experts also say that you should take it seriously and follow the rules of Covid.