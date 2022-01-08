Omicron: The again spread of virus is due to many factors says, WHO

The World Health Organization on Friday said that the again spread of coronavirus is due to many factors including social mixing. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, said, the following week recorded the number of cases, people should think about reducing their exposure to the virus, she also said that transmission is very evident between a number of people. Firstly, the mutations allow the virus to enter the cells easily, she said.

"Second, is that we have what is called immune escape. And this means that people can be reinfected either... if they had a previous infection or if they've been vaccinated," she said.

"The other reason is that we are seeing replication of Omicron in the upper respiratory tract -- and that's different from Delta and other variants, including the ancestral strain which replicated in the lower respiratory tract, in the lungs," she added.

And in addition, the virus is more spreading because of the people, their social gatherings, and events, she said. WHO last week reported that 9.5 million new Covid-19 cases were reported on the week before.

"The general public out there, what you need to worry about is just reducing your exposure to the virus," said Van Kerkhove.

"We want people to understand and feel empowered that they have some control over the infection."