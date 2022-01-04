Over 100 Covid-19 patients in Delhi need oxygen: Sisodia

New Delhi, Jan 4 A total of 124 Covid-19 patients in Delhi need oxygen, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday.

"Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days. Of these, around 350 patients are in hospital, 124 need oxygen and seven are on ventilator," he said in a virtual conference this afternoon after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting.

"Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi and the rest of the country. However, it is a relief that the Omicron variant here is showing similar trends to that of the world's. It shows mild symptoms that are curable at home isolation. But we still need to take necessary precautions to curb the infection," he said while announcing the weekend curfew.

He urged the people to step out only when it is an absolute necessity after wearing a mask and to maintain social/physical distancing.

The Deputy CM also announced that the metros and buses will run at full seating capacity with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines so as to avoid the spread of the virus outside of metro stations ad at bus stops where huge crowds were being seen since the implementation of the restrictions imposed under the yellow alert on December 29.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 16 when the tally was 6,456. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,63,701 in the city.

A source from the Delhi Health Department said that it is the onset of the third Covid wave in the city. Three deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,113.

