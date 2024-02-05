Over 100 students fall sick after midday meals in Bihar's West Champaran

Patna, Feb 5 Over 100 students fell ill after consuming midday meals in Bagaha sub-division of Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at a government middle school located at Parsauni village in Bagaha.

An official said that the children had consumed the midday meals on Monday afternoon, and soon after that, they started vomiting and complained of stomach ache.

The news spread soon in the village and the parents of the students assembled in the school in large numbers and took their wards to Ramnagar common health centre. Later, some of the affected children were shifted to sub-divisional hospital Bagaha.

"We have admitted 90 students in the hospital and they are undergoing treatment. They are in the process of recovery and are out of danger," said a doctor of Bagaha sub-divisional hospital.

"As soon as I learnt about the incident, I reached the hospital and assessed the situation. The midday meal was facilitated by an NGO. We have demanded that the Education Department and district administration take action against the NGO," Bagaha MLA Bhishma Sahani said.

