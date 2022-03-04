Over 2 cr precaution doses administered among eligible beneficiaries: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, March 4 India has so far administered over 2 crore precaution doses or the third vaccine shots among the eligible beneficiaries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Additionally, over 97 per cent of the country's adult population have also received their first dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

"Over two crore healthcare & frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years or above have received precaution doses", the minister tweeted.

He also requested the eligible beneficiaries to get their third shot at the earliest.

So far, the country has administered 2,03,69,898 precaution doses as on this morning. With the administration of over 24.84 lakh doses in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 inoculation coverage has reached 178.29 crore. This has been achieved through 2,06,05,684 sessions, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

As many as 6,396 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 201 Covid-related fatalities took the death toll to 5,14,589. The active Covid cases have further reduced to 69,897 which constitute 0.16 per cent of the country's total positive cases, as per the ministry report.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister welcomed the Indian students on their arrival from the war-torn Ukraine at Delhi airport in the morning.

He said that the students have shown amazing courage even in difficult situations. Every effort is being made by the PM Modi government for the safe evacuation of everyone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor