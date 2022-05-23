Over 25.8 mn people fully vaccinated against Covid in Myanmar

Yangon, May 23 Myanmar has fully vaccinated more than 25.8 million people, or more than 46 per cent of the country's population, against Covid-19 as of Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said on Sunday that the country has administered over 59.02 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and over 1.9 million people have received booster shots, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to official data, Myanmar reported three new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,222.

The ministry said health authorities tested 6,064 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,434 as no new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the ministry's figures showed.

As of Sunday, the total number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in the country has reached 592,186 after 12 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, official data showed.

Myanmar detected its first Covid-19 cases in March 2020.

