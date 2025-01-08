Overweight In Men May Increase the Risk of Low Birth Weight in Their Children: Study

Overweight individuals may encounter various physical and mental health issues, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression. A recent study indicates that overweight men may father children with low birth weights.

Researchers at the Ribeirão Preto Medical School, University of São Paulo, found that obesity negatively impacts the structure and quality of men's sperm and DNA. By examining the weight of 89 parents and their newborns, they discovered a correlation: larger waist circumference and higher BMI in fathers were linked to lower birth weights in their children.

Dr. Mariana Rinaldi Carvalho noted, "While many studies have explored maternal health's impact on fetal development, our research highlights the father's health as equally critical for the baby's growth during and after pregnancy." The study was the first to demonstrate this relationship in Brazilian families, emphasizing the father's role in influencing the baby's health. Low birth weight babies face increased risks of type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease in later life.

Furthermore, the research indicates that an unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, or smoking can affect the genes passed from father to child. Children of overweight fathers may experience developmental challenges in the womb, leading to stunted growth and low birth weight. Dr. Carvalho concluded, "We know that being overweight impacts sperm quality and can alter a baby’s DNA. Our findings suggest that just as a mother must prioritize her health during pregnancy, fathers should also adopt healthier lifestyles."