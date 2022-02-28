Pakistan confirms 856 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad, Feb 28 Pakistan confirmed 856 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid has risen to 1,509,360 in the country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,756 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,443,284, showed data from the NCOC.

According to the official data, five deaths from Covid were registered on Sunday, raising the death toll to 30,178.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 567,761 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 501,370 cases so far.

