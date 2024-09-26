Paracetamol Among Many Medicines Failing Quality Tests, Reveals CDSCO Report; Full List Inside

If we have a common fever, we often take paracetamol. However, there is concerning news regarding this medication as it has failed quality testing. This issue extends to other products such as calcium, vitamin D, and many anti-diabetic medicines. This information comes from a list released by the Indian drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), on its official website for August, which identifies over 50 medicines of poor quality. A similar list was published in June, which included 52 drugs, including paracetamol.

Monthly samples of medicines are collected from various states for quality checks. Among 53 medicines that did not pass the tests are Shellacal, Vitamin D3 tablets, Vitamin B complex, Vitamin C softgels, Antacid Pan-D, Paracetamol tablets IP 500 mg, the diabetes drug Glimepiride, and the hypertension drug Telmisartan.

These medications are produced by companies like Elcom Health Science Unit-2, Mage Lifesciences, Pure and Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd, and Scott Adil Ltd. The government data provides details such as manufacturing date, expiry date, batch number, and product name. Notably, Paracetamol IP 500 mg tablets from M/s Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharma also failed quality control.

Additionally, Alchem Health Science's antibiotics, Clavem 625 and Pan D, were found to be counterfeit by a drug-testing laboratory in Kolkata, which also identified Sepodem XP 50 Dry Suspension from Hyderabad-based Hetero as problematic.