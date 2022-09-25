Pfizer CEO tests positive for Covid again

New York, Sep 25 Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 again and is "feeling well", and does not have any symptoms.

On the microblogging site, Bourla said, "while we have made great progress, the virus is still with us".

According to CNN, the CEO said he did not get the updated Covid-19 booster shot yet because he had been waiting for three months after his previous infection. He tested positive earlier for the virus in August.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people who have recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection wait to get boosted at least until the illness has passed and a person is no longer contagious.

The CDC said a person "may consider delaying your vaccine by three months from when your symptoms started".

Getting infected can act like a booster and studies have shown that people have a relatively low risk of getting sick again for about three months after they recover.

People may not want to wait as long as three months if Covid-19 levels are high in the community or they have a reduced immune function, the report said.

The CDC signed off on the updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna on September 1.

Pfizer-BioNTech's updated vaccine is a 30-microgram dose authorised for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is a 50-microgram dose authorised for people 18 and older.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor