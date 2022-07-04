Philippines logs 1,323 new Covid-19 cases

Manila, July 4 The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,323 new Covid-19 infections, the highest tally since February 25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,708,271.

The DOH on Sunday said that 14 more people died from Covid-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 60,592.

The DOH said that Metro Manila recorded 5,520 new cases in the last 14 days, the highest number among the five regions with new cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on January 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 30.8 million people for Covid-19 since being hit by the pandemic.

