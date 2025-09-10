Physiotherapists are not medical doctors, cannot use ‘Dr.’ prefix: DGHS

New Delhi, Sep 10 The Directorate General of Health Services has issued a directive asking physiotherapists not to use the ‘Dr.’ prefix, as they are not medical doctors.

In a letter dated September 9, DGHS Dr. Sunita Sharma stated that by using the ‘Dr.’ prefix, physiotherapists will be in legal violation of the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916.

“Physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and, therefore, should not use the prefix 'Dr.', as it misleads patients and the general public, potentially leading to quackery,” Sharma said in the letter addressed to Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, National President, IMA.

"Physiotherapists should not be permitted to primary care practice and should only treat referred patients, as they are not trained to diagnose medical conditions, some of which may worsen with inappropriate physiotherapy intervention,” she added.

The letter also cited previous legal pronouncements and advisory orders issued by various courts, including the Patna and Madras High Courts, and medical councils in the country, which prohibited physiotherapists/occupational therapists from using the 'Dr.' prefix.

In April, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) announced that physiotherapists can now use the ‘Dr’ title as a prefix and ‘PT’ as a suffix to their names.

The decision came as part of the launch of the 2025 Physiotherapy Curriculum by the NCAHP under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“lt is pertinent to mention that the Ethics Committee of the Council (Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007) had earlier decided that the title 'Doctor' (Dr.) may only be used by registered medical practitioners of Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani. No other category of medical professionals, including nursing and paramedical staff, is permitted to use this title,” the DGHS said.

The letter further noted that any violation “attracts action under Section 7 of the IMA Act for contravention of Section 6 & 6A”, as the legal opinion was adopted by the Council in its meeting held in March 2004.

“It is hereby directed that the usage of the prefix 'Dr.' for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy Approved Syllabus 2025 be removed forthwith. A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public,” the letter said.

