PM Modi virtually inaugurates 11 new medical colleges in TN

Chennai, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The new colleges located in Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar will have 1,450 MBBS seats annually.

The medical colleges in Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, the Nilgiris, and Virudhunagar have an annual intake of 150 students each while the other colleges have an intake of 100 students.

The total cost of these colleges shared by the Centre and state government was Rs 4,080 crore. The Centre's share was Rs 2,145 crore, while and the state government's share was 1,934.6 crore.

The Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) that has come up with state-of-the-art infrastructure at Perambakkam near Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

