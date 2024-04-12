Protein supplements created serious health issues for me, reveals Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl

New Delhi, April 12 Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of Snapdeal and early-stage VC firm Titan Capital, on Friday revealed that he once took protein supplements which created serious health problems for him.

Reacting to a new study in a post on X social media platform, Bahl said he was recommended to take protein supplements a few years ago.

"I tried out a very well-known domestic brand, assuming it would be safe," said the Snapdeal Co-founder.

Within six-eight weeks, it created "serious health issues for me".

"Thankfully, the health condition reversed once I stopped. Please be very careful," he posted on X.

According to a new study published in the journal Medicine, protein powders, including those containing herbal and dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals, and other natural or synthetic ingredients, can be associated with hepatotoxicity.

"Protein supplements are often mislabeled and deceptive in their contents. In this self-funded transparent study, we extensively analysed popular protein supplements in India to identify potential hepatotoxic substances based on industrial standards," read the study findings.

The study found that many major formulations contained harmful heavy metals such as lead and arsenic, and some featured hepatotoxic herbal extracts.

