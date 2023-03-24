Public participation will help check TB: PM Modi

Varanasi (UP), March 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India had made appreciable progress in eradication of Tuberculosis mainly due to public participation.



Speaking at the One World TB Summit, he said that community initiative was appreciable and had yielded good results.

"Even Though World sets a target to end TB by 2030, India has resolved to end TB by 2025. We are working on a strategy to trace, track, and treat which has shown desired results," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India had used an integrated app to end TB.

"This is a new model of global war against TB. We have used people's participation, enhancing nutrition, treatment innovation, wellness and prevention to combat TB," he said.

He further said, "TB Mukt Panchayat is a great initiative. Under this campaign, every representative of the village panchayat will take a resolution that their villages will be completely TB free. Not even a single TB patient is in their respective villages."

The Prime Minister further said that the 'One World TB Summit' India is fulfilling another resolution of Global Good.

"It is a matter of happiness that this summit is taking place in Kashi. Some time ago, India also took the initiative to take forward the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and now through 'One World TB Summit' India is fulfilling another resolution of Global Good," he added.

He said that in the last nine years, India has worked together on many fronts in this fight against TB.

"Nearly 10 lakh TB patients have been adopted by people. Even children have broken their piggy banks to ensure treatment of TB patients. This community initiative needs to be lauded. We are also increasing focus on areas where the number of cases is more. What we need to do is to help in removing the stigma attached to the disease," he said.

The Prime Minister said that technology was being used to contain the growth of TB and the duration of treatment had also been reduced.

