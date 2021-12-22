Pune district crossed the milestone of fully vaccinating 60 lakh resident, from Covid-19

Pune district on Tuesday set a milestone of vaccination. Over 60 lakh Pune residents are fully vaccinated against corona. The Cowin data reported that over 90 doses of first and second vaccine had been given to 18-44 age group while above 60 years age group have taken 20 lakh doses of vaccine.



An official said Har Ghar Dastak campaign which was started on November this year, had played an important role in this milestone "Many unvaccinated people and those due for the second dose were identified through it," said the official.



Now the officials are focusing on rural areas, because there are still 2 lakh unvaccinated people who haven't taken their first dose yet, while 5 lakh people are still unvaccinated with their second dose.