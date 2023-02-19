Punjab Speaker calls meeting on 'exorbitant rates of medicines'

Chandigarh, Feb 19 Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan on Sunday said a meeting to discuss the public interest issue of selling medicines at "exorbitant rates", which is leading to "public loot", will be held on Tuesday.

It would be attended by Cabinet ministers, MLAs, health experts and representatives of various NGOs.

As part of the series of discussions pertaining to public issues, the Speaker said the discussion will be held on this burning matter because it is a common belief that due to high prices, people are being robbed and medicines are going beyond the reach of the poor.

He said the meeting would enable MLAs, who work as a link between the public and the government, to have a meaningful debate in the Assembly on this burning issue of public interest so that suitable steps for its proper solution could be taken.

