Questions raised over expert panel for selecting new AIIMS chief

New Delhi, March 28 An expert panel of the Union Health Ministry has shortlisted three names for the post of the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, as incumbent, Dr Randeep Guleria, whose tenure was ending on March 24, has got three months extension.

However, the formation of the expert panel to select the new Director is being questioned. There is also a talk that the search-cum-selection committee has overlooked seniority in the short-listing process.

"As per the AIIMS Act, the Institute Body is the only competent authority which constitutes the search-cum-selection committee. This IB (freshly notified) is meeting for the first time on March 29. Then this search-cum-selection committee is illegal and illegitimate," said a senior doctor, who did not want to be named.

As per the Health Ministry letter sent to the AIIMS, the Department of Personnel and Training has conveyed approval of composition of search-cum-selection committee which constitutes the Union Health Secretary as Chairman, and Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Delhi University Vice Chancellor, and Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, as its members.

The Committee has short-listed three names - Dr Rajesh Malhotra, the head of AIIMS trauma centre and an orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology, and Dr Pramod Garg, professor of gastroenterology, for the post of AIIMS Director.

However, there are questions over not even a single doctor figuring in the search and selection committee which is against the rules as the members are scientists, government officials and an academician. The AIIMS Act says that the appointment to the post of Director shall be made by the Institute with the prior approval of the government.

